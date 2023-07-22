Crews from several area departments battled a structure fire that displaced two people Thursday morning in Guadalupe County, the county’s fire marshal said.
No injuries were reported, Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said.
The fire was reported about 9:50 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 15000 block of North State Highway 123 just south of San Marcos, he said.
“Occupants were alerted by smoke detectors and made it safely out of the house,” the fire marshal said. “(T)he Red Cross was notified for the residents.”
Crews left the scene about 3:20 p.m., he said. Heat and weather conditions called for a major response from several agencies including York Creek Volunteer Fire Department, New Braunfels Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue, Marion Volunteer Fire Department, San Marcos Fire Department and Guadalupe County Road and Bridge, Pinder said.
The homeowner told officials two pets are missing since the fire, Pinder said.
The cause of fire is undetermined and remains under investigation, he said.
