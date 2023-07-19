Firefighters battled flames Saturday night as fire devoured a building that housed a tire repair shop in Marion.
Crews from several area fire departments were called to the 400 block of East San Antonio Street for a fully involved structure fire at CMG Tire Shop.
“Upon arrival, fire crews observed heavy fire on the south side of the property in the second building,” Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said. “There were two separate buildings and fire crews were able to contain the fire to the second building located on the backside of the property.”
Unfortunately, Pinder said, before crews controlled the fire, it consumed an RV located between the two buildings.
Firefighters from Cibolo, Schertz, Lake Dunlap and McQueeney fire departments assisted the Marion Volunteer Fire Department in battling the blaze.
“The fuel load there was pretty heavy,” Pinder said. “There were tires, auto shop fuels — oil, gas. It took a little bit for fire crews to get it extinguished, but once they were able to get a good water supply established, they were able to extinguish it pretty quickly.”
Pinder said it appeared the fire started in a storage room at the back of the tire shop, but the cause of the fire was undetermined and under investigation.
