Despite officials instituting a ban on outdoor burning earlier in the week, area firefighters responded Friday to several wildfires in Guadalupe County.
Three fires burned scores of acres of land and damaged property resulting in one ticket, a warning and investigation that could lead to a ticket on a third, Guadalupe County Assistant Fire Marshal Bryce Houlton said.
“This is what we kind of call our wildfire season,” he said. “It’s really dry and really hot. That’s one of the reasons we put the burn ban in at commissioners court.”
No injuries related to Friday’s fires were reported, Houlton said.
Commissioners voted 4-0 with one absent Tuesday to institute a 90-day burn ban at the recommendation of County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder. Over about a two-week period prior to the burn ban, the county had seen about 25 wildland fires, Houlton said.
With hot and dry weather combined with high winds, chances soar for fires to spark in areas where there is much dried grass and other fuel sources, he said.
Firefighters received a call about 12:30 p.m. Friday in the area of FM 20 and Gaitan Lane, Houlton said. There, a property owner had a household open burn pile get out of hand, he said.
“That was started by an illegal brush pile,” Houlton said.
The fire burned about 22 acres of land, he said. His office issued the property owner a citation for reckless damage, Houlton said.
The fire crossed property lines which led to the citation. Fire crews from several different agencies fought the blaze and had it extinguished by about 4 p.m., the assistant fire marshal said.
About 1:30 p.m., a call went out for fire in the 2200 block of FM 467. Crews were still dousing hot spots more than four hours later, Houlton said.
The blaze damaged about 33 acres of land, a tractor and trailer, and some farm implements, he said. No citation had been issued Friday and the fire remained under investigation, Houlton said.
Then at about 3:30 p.m., crews rushed to a fire that burned about 4.5 acres in the 900 block of Settlers Way, he said. They had it under control in about 30 minutes.
It appears to have begun with a resident’s small burn pile getting out of control, Houlton said. He said crews kept it contained to one property.
The fire marshal’s office issued a warning on violation of burn ban to a resident believed to have caused the Settlers Way fire, Houlton said.
“People should be following the burn ban rules and regulations — burning household trash in barrels with screens on them, just being really cautious when they do burn their trash,” he said. “Also, be cautious as they’re driving down the road.”
Of the 25 or so fires before the burn ban, the county had a couple roadside blazes that possibly started by motorists dragging chains or operating malfunctioning vehicles, Houlton said. He said no one reported injuries in those earlier fires either.
