A house, a hay barn and more than 400 acres of land were damaged in five fires since Saturday in Guadalupe County.
Three separate grass fires burned hundreds of acres and kept fire crews extremely busy over the weekend in Guadalupe County as well as a house fire in the city Sunday and a large hay barn fire Monday that continued to burn the next day on the edge of the city limits.
“Every day, there is a significant fire somewhere,” Seguin Assistant Fire Chief Garrick Herbert said. “Ourselves and all of our fire departments in our area, our resources are extremely taxed right now with the heat, with the volume of work that is coming in, and we haven’t been able to catch a break.”
Firefighters continued to monitor a hay barn fire that was reported about 4:30 Monday in the 4100 block of Auxiliary Airport Road.
“We had crews on it (Monday) night and again (Tuesday),” Herbert said. “I expect we’ll have crews on it for several days. We do have the fire contained but not out.”
The location of the fire and the fuel feeding the blaze brought a number of challenges for firefighters, Herbert said.
“It is one of those situations where it is a really challenging fire due to location and water supplies,” he said. “I don’t have an exact count, but it looked like several hundred bales of hay. The best thing we can do is let it burn to a level where we can manage it.”
Hay is difficult to extinguish and typically calls for unrolling the bails; however, due to the amount stored in the barn, it’s not an option, Herbert said.
“The best thing we can do is keep the fire controlled and help it burn down some,” he said. “So that is what we’re doing.”
Fire crews, with help from the property owner, cut a fire break around the barn and then disked up the land nearby to help create a containment barrier, Herbert said. Firefighters worked round the clock to monitor the fire and keep it contained, Herbert said.
“The crews out there, due to the heat, are on 12-hour rotations,” he said. “They’re just monitoring the fire, and helping it burn down a bit.”
Helping the Seguin Fire Department were Guadalupe County Fire Rescue, Kingsbury, McQueeney, New Berlin and Sand Hills volunteer fire departments.
Fire officials have not yet determined what started the fire.
A garage, a home and two cars were damaged in an early morning fire Sunday in the 300 block of Kenwood Circle.
Fire crews from Seguin and Guadalupe County Fire Rescue were called about 6:40 a.m. for a reported structure fire, Herbert said.
“When crews arrived, they found heavy fire involvement in the garage and the fire was pushing through the roof of the house,” he said. “We had that portion of the house along with a vehicle in the garage on fire, as well as a vehicle in the driveway on fire.”
Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading throughout the home and quickly contained it, Herbert said.
There were residents home at the time and one person reported a minor injury, Herbert said.
Fire officials are investigating the cause and origin of the fire, he said.
Also over the weekend, firefighters battled the extreme heat while fighting flames that consumed about 400 acres in three fires in the eastern portion of the county near the Caldwell County line.
One of the fires by itself consumed more than 300 acres, Guadalupe County Assistant Fire Marshal Bryce Houlton said. No one reported any injuries and damage was relegated to land, he said.
“We were lucky, no structures were damaged by either fire, or vehicles,” Houlton said. “We’re under extreme fire dangers lately. We’ve had red flag warnings everyday for the last two weeks. We expect to continue to see those for the foreseeable future.”
Emergency crews were called about 1:05 p.m. Saturday for reports of a brush fire in the area of FM 621 and the SH 130 toll road, Houlton said.
Initially, crews from York Creek and Kingsbury volunteer fire departments and Guadalupe County Fire Rescue responded, he said. They found two fast-moving fires on either side of a creek and noticed that flames were spreading quickly, so they called for help, Houlton said.
The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to help with ground crews and three Black Hawk helicopters dropped water on the fire from above, Houlton said. The service also sent two bulldozers and a hand crew to help fight the fire, he said.
County officials also requested help from the Texas Department of Emergency Management and a bulldozer from the county’s road and bridge department, Houlton said.
“With all of those combined efforts, forward progress of the fire was stopped and we were able to contain it but not until after it burned 332 acres,” he said.
Fire personnel monitored the large fire overnight but, while they fought it on Saturday, dispatch received another call for a fire, Houlton said.
Firefighters received information about 3:35 p.m. Saturday for a grass fire burning about a mile away near Bylerpool Road. Some crews from the large fire rushed to the Bylerpool Road blaze, Houlton said.
“Resources from the first fire were sent as well as additional departments to the second fire,” he said. “That fire was stopped and burned a total of 13 acres.”
The teams extinguished the Bylerpool fire within about 90 minutes, Houlton said.
About 1:50 p.m. Sunday, firefighters from Kingsbury and York Creek volunteer fire departments along with Guadalupe County Fire Rescue went to a call in the 5200 block of Prairie Lea Road, he said.
They found a fast-moving brush fire and quickly knocked it down, Houlton. Crews contained the fire and it burned 60 acres, he said.
Officials believe all three fires were the result of roadside starts, Houlton said.
That could mean mechanical issues, vehicles dragging chains or something similar sparked each blaze, he said. Motorists, county residents and others can pitch in, use caution and help to prevent similar fires, Houlton said.
Even though the county is in the middle of a prohibition on most outdoor burning, residents still are allowed to burn household trash in barrels with screens on top of them, he said. Extreme caution is important, Houlton said.
“Be cautious when you’re mowing as well. Hitting a rock could spark a fire as dry as everything is,” he said. “Make sure your vehicles and all your equipment, including trailers, are in proper working order, and your chains are properly secured off the road and you’re not dragging them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.