A former Seguin resident pleaded guilty to capital murder Monday in a Lubbock courtroom in connection with the 2017 slaying of a Texas Tech police officer.
Before the start of the capital murder trial, Hollis James Reid Daniels III entered a guilty plea in the fatal shooting of Officer Floyd East Jr., according to the Daily Toreador.
Daniels will now face either life in prison without parole or the death penalty for his actions following his admission of guilt.
The trial began Monday with Daniels’ plea, according to everythingLubbock.com .
“I plead guilty because I’m responsible,” he told the judge.
However, the trial will continue. Prosecutors with the office of the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney are seeking the death penalty. For that reason, the jury will still need to hear witnesses and examine evidence before rendering a yes or no verdict on the death sentence.
“The young man seated in front of you is not the 19-year-old youngster that shot officer East,” Daniels’ defense argued. “To this day, he has no independent recollection of the shooting.”
Daniels was originally arrested on unrelated drug charges following a wellness check, Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle K. Bonath said the day after the shooting.
It was reported at the time that officers were at Daniels’ apartment after receiving information that he was “acting erratically” and had a weapon.
Daniels showed up to the room, and was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the Texas Tech Police Department, where East began booking him on drug charges, the arrest affidavit said.
When fellow Officer Tyler Snelson left the room, Daniels pulled out a gun and fatally shot East, the report said.
Daniels fled, but was found hours later and arrested on capital murder charges. He was booked into Lubbock County jail, where he has been held on $5 million bond.
In opening arguments, prosecutors said, “The defendant [Daniels] takes out the gun and shoots officer East point blank” and that, “Officer East lived out his oath to protect and serve.”
