After three days of deliberation, a Lubbock County jury sentenced Hollis Alvin James “Reid” Daniels III to life without the possibility of parole in the 2017 fatal shooting of a Texas Tech Police officer.
The jury came to the decision after almost three weeks of testimony in the sentencing phase of the capital murder trial in which 24-year-old Daniels — a former Seguin resident — pleaded guilty to killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr.
One of East’s sisters took the stand following the announcement to give a victim impact statement, according to Shaley Sanders, KCBD11 reporter.
“This is to you. You have the privilege to be anything in life you choose to be, but you chose to be a cop killer,” the sister said. “Not only did you choose to take our brother’s life, but Floyd was everybody’s brother here ...a kind, loving man, a man that treated you with respect and in return you showed him no mercy, no mercy, and like the coward you are, you didn’t give him a chance to fight for his life. I pray that justice show you the same, no mercy, and may you rot in Hell.”
Neither family had released a statement by press time.
For the past three weeks, the jury heard witness statements from officers, experts, character witnesses and family members including East’s wife and Daniels’ parents regarding the events that led up to the 2017 shooting and after.
Daniels, who was 19 years old at the time, was originally arrested on unrelated drug charges following a wellness check, Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle K. Bonath said the day after the shooting.
It was reported at the time that officers were at Daniels’ apartment after receiving information that he was “acting erratically” and had a weapon.
Daniels showed up to the room and was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the Texas Tech Police Department, where East began booking him on drug charges, the arrest affidavit said.
He pulled out a gun and fatally shot East, the report said.
Daniels fled, but was found hours later and arrested on capital murder charges. He was booked into Lubbock County jail, where he has been held on $5 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.