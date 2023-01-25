A drug operation Tuesday afternoon near I-10 in Seguin resulted in four arrests on narcotics charges, weapons violations and related crimes, authorities said.
As the Guadalupe Country Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers stopped a red Kia sedan in the 3000 block of Interstate 10 in Seguin, Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said. Four males between the ages of 18 and 22 were inside the car that was reported stolen on Jan. 3 in Bexar County, he said.
“During a probable cause search of the vehicle, task force officers located a handgun, counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills, ecstasy pills, THC vape cartridges and marijuana,” Flores said.
Officers reportedly found the gun on the driver’s side floor and found narcotics throughout the car, in a bag and in occupants’ pockets, he said.
Members of the task force arrested Brieson Phillip Brown, 22, of McQueeney, and Rongea Lionell Bergen-Savala, 21, Eric Donnell Nolden, 19, and 18-year-old Devin Brown, all of San Antonio, Flores said. All four were taken to Guadalupe County Jail where they face various charges.
Brieson Phillip Brown, the alleged driver, was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams; unauthorized use of a vehicle; and unlawful possession of a firearm. He remained held Wednesday under bonds totaling $115,000, according to online jail records.
Bergen-Savala had drugs in his “man purse” and in his pockets, Flores said. Bergen-Savala was charged with two counts of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams and remained held Wednesday under bonds totaling $160,000, online jail records showed.
Nolden faces one count of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams. Jail records listed him as still being held under an $80,000 bond.
Devin Brown was still at the jail Wednesday under bonds totaling $100,000 on one charge each of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 less than 1 gram; and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams, according to online jail records.
Authorities continue to investigate.
