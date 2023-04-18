GALVESTON — The Seguin Gazette collected several accolades from across the state this past weekend at the Texas Managing Editor’s conference at Moody Gardens in Galveston.

The local newspaper staff earned the title of Newsroom of the Year for Division 1A, going up against other newspapers of similar size from across the state.

“I’m incredibly proud of our staff and the efforts they put in every day to produce the best newspaper they can,” Seguin Gazette Publisher Elizabeth Engelhardt said. “This award only confirms what I know, which is that we have the best team that strives to bring the best local coverage to the Seguin and Guadalupe County community.”

Managing Editor Felicia Frazar earned first place Star Breaking News Report for her coverage of the tornado that ripped through Kingsbury on March 22.

“Nice comprehensive package of stories and photos on a disaster that affects many people,” a contest judge wrote. “Good quotes and information on how the storm impacts the community.”

Frazar also garnered second place in Specialty Reporting for her coverage of city hall with a focus on the public finance corporation and honorable mention in Photojournalism for her coverage of the reenactment of Jesus's journey.

Sports writer Nolan Alexander collected a second-place award for his sports feature “Axe throwing well in hand for local competitor.”

+2 Axe throwing well in hand for local competitor Noah Vargas tried the traditional sports while in school, but a fun family trip with his mom…

Local attorney Hunter Hewell, who contributes a seasonal college football column to the Gazette, was awarded second place Sports Column for a collection of columns including “NCAA season set up to feed fans’ souls,” “Leach’s legacy as The Pirate will never sink” and “The Magic of Tiger Stadium.”

The Gazette staff won third for Community Service for its collection of stories, editorials and columns regarding the city asking the community to change the city charter regarding public notices, as well as honorable mention for Editorial Writing.

“I’m humbled and honored that our staff is considered among the best in the state,” Frazar said. “We are only the best because we work with the best and that’s the community we serve.”

Hewell: NCAA season set up to feed fans’ souls If there is one particular food group that is most synonymous with college football, it’s ba…

Hewell: The magic of Tiger Stadium On Saturday night, LSU head coach Brian Kelly took a gamble as he went for two rather than k…

Hewell: Leach’s legacy as The Pirate will never sink In the hit movie series “The Pirates of the Caribbean,” the pirate Will Turner says to Capt.…

Group says printed public notices give residents better insight A leader of a statewide watch group cautioned Seguin residents against sullying city governm…

An open message to Seguin City Council On Tuesday, I spoke to Seguin City Council asking them to pull propositions C, G, I and J fr…

Proposed city charter changes face scrutiny Voters in the city of Seguin face a list of 10 ballot issues in the upcoming election, propo…

Navarro ISD residents voice concerns over city's partnership with developer for apartment complex A partnership between the city of Seguin and a developer to bring an apartment complex to to…