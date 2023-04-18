GALVESTON — The
Seguin Gazette collected several accolades from across the state this past weekend at the Texas Managing Editor’s conference at Moody Gardens in Galveston.
The local newspaper staff earned the title of Newsroom of the Year for Division 1A, going up against other newspapers of similar size from across the state.
“I’m incredibly proud of our staff and the efforts they put in every day to produce the best newspaper they can,”
Seguin Gazette Publisher Elizabeth Engelhardt said. “This award only confirms what I know, which is that we have the best team that strives to bring the best local coverage to the Seguin and Guadalupe County community.”
Managing Editor Felicia Frazar earned first place Star Breaking News Report for her coverage of the
that ripped through Kingsbury on March 22. tornado
“Nice comprehensive package of stories and photos on a disaster that affects many people,” a contest judge wrote. “Good quotes and information on how the storm impacts the community.”
Frazar also garnered second place in Specialty Reporting for her coverage of city hall with a focus on the
and honorable mention in Photojournalism for her coverage of the public finance corporation . reenactment of Jesus's journey
Sports writer Nolan Alexander collected a second-place award for his sports feature “
.” Axe throwing well in hand for local competitor
Noah Vargas tried the traditional sports while in school, but a fun family trip with his mom…
Local attorney Hunter Hewell, who contributes a seasonal college football column to the
Gazette, was awarded second place Sports Column for a collection of columns including “ ,” “ NCAA season set up to feed fans’ souls ” and “ Leach’s legacy as The Pirate will never sink .” The Magic of Tiger Stadium
The
Gazette staff won third for Community Service for its collection of stories, editorials and columns regarding the city asking the community to change the city charter regarding , as well as honorable mention for Editorial Writing. public notices
“I’m humbled and honored that our staff is considered among the best in the state,” Frazar said. “We are only the best because we work with the best and that’s the community we serve.”
Jesus struggles under the weight of the cross, but continues to carry it to his crucifixion during a reenactment of the Via Dolorosa on on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Victory Christian Church.
Roman soldiers whip Jesus as he carries a large wood cross to his crucifixion during a reenactment of the Via Dolorosa on on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Victory Christian Church.
Jesus’ family follow behind as he is forced to carry a large wood cross to his crucifixion during a reenactment of the Via Dolorosa on on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Victory Christian Church.
A crowd gathers along Kingsbury Street as congregants of several area churches reenact the Via Dolorosa procession on Friday, April 15, 2022 from Su Casa to Victory Christian Church.
A crowd gathers along Kingsbury Street as congregants of several area churches reenact the Via Dolorosa procession on Friday, April 15, 2022 from Su Casa to Victory Christian Church.
Congregants of local churches reaenact on Friday, April 15, 2022 the journey Jesus is believed to have taken from Jerusalem to Calvary.
