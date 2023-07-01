The Seguin Gazette presented $10,000 this week to Seguin Youth Services to assist in the organization’s mission to help Seguin children reach academic success.
The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose a local non-profit or non-profits to receive funds each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which now owns 11 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls served as president of the company for most of its history. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents’ legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
“Walls Foundation gifts allow our paper to make a significant impact on non-profits that make our area better and help local volunteers to carry out their mission,” Seguin Gazette Publisher Elizabeth Engelhardt said. “Since I was a member of Leadership Seguin and learned more about this wonderful organization, I’ve wanted to help in some way and I couldn’t think of a better way than this.”
For almost 30 years, Seguin Youth Services has helped children in Seguin find their potential and ensure their success in school and in life. Through various after-school lessons, mentoring by community members, experiences of a lifetime and summer sessions filled with fun, the center has reached hundreds of children, making an impact in their lives and the community as a whole.
“It is a huge honor to be mentioned as a prospect or nominated, let alone be selected to receive this generous grant,” Seguin Youth Services Executive Director Sheryl Sachtleben said. “To us, it means that someone believes in what we do. For the kids, it means that they get to take a summer trip and new Seguin Youth Services shirts. These funds can also help go toward hiring a female staff member to work with our girls. Words cannot express how excited we are to receive these funds.”
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation’s board of trustees votes on distribution.
Past recipients of Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation grants distributed through the Seguin Gazette include Seguin Heritage Museum, Guadalupe County Humane Society, Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter and the Guadalupe Valley Christian Cupboard, among many others.
Organizations that received Walls Foundation grants for 2023 provide meals, crisis funding, housing assistance, literacy services, job training, counseling, animal rescue and adoption, arts and science enrichment, healthcare to the underinsured and drug rehabilitation support, among other critical services.
In the past 13 years, the foundation has given more than $3.5 million to the communities Walls-owned newspapers serve, including Galveston, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin and Lawton, Oklahoma.
The newspapers themselves also offer matching funds or sponsor local events and activities that benefit the areas they service. Just a few of those sponsored by the Seguin Gazette include Seguin Rotary, Lions Clubs, The Silver Center, Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation, Bras For A Cause, Seguin’s and Navarro’s education foundations, and more.
“I’m proud to be part of a company that places priority on giving back to its communities,” Engelhardt said. “We literally are invested in our towns in so many ways, including employing local people, practicing accountability and community building journalism, helping our local businesses reach customers and so much more.”
