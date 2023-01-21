The time is fast approaching for residents living along Lake McQueeney and Meadow Lake in Guadalupe County to prepare for drawdown of those bodies of water.
Both will be lowered in preparation for repairs on aging spill gates within the Guadalupe Valley Lakes system, Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority Senior Deputy General Manager Darrell Nichols said during the Jan. 18 GBRA meeting. Drawdown will begin March 27, he said.
“We have been coordinating and communicating with the McQueeney WCID on the schedule so that they will also help get this message out as well,” Nichols said. “At that time, we will also be moving forward with drawdown of Meadow Lake in conjunction with the drawdown of McQueeney. With four of our six spill gates having failed in the past six years, all without warning, we cannot continue to operate that dam at that current condition.”
The steps are necessary to help with construction of the McQueeney dam, he said.
GBRA is expected to provide official notice to property owners on Monday, Nichols said.
While news about the drawdowns circulated throughout the community and water control and improvement district board members were aware of the impending announcement, it is not their announcement to share, said Michael Willett, of Touchstone District Services, who serves as a communications consultant for McQueeney’s and Lake Placid’s WCIDs.
“That is GBRA’s story to tell and their announcement is coming Monday,” Willett said. “The WCIDs did post on their websites (lakeplacidwcid1.com and lakemcqueeneywcid1.com Thursday) echoing the above points, along with basic information that was passed on to the WCIDs from GBRA.”
Each district website published the same information. They announced that board members expected an official notice to be released at www.gvlakes.com on Monday. Each website outlined key points board of directors wanted district residents to know ahead of receiving the letter.
Those included:
• Construction is anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2023.
• The drawdown needs to be completed ahead of construction to allow the lakebed time to dry out.
• GBRA is workmen with Texas Parks and Wildlife to minimize environmental impact and risk.
• The drawdown will occur over several days as a part of the environmental risk mitigation plan.
• All residents should secure/remove property and watercraft ahead of March 27.
“The letter also reminds residents and visitors to continue to maintain safe distance from the dams and construction zones, especially all areas marked prohibited and restricted,” information on the websites read.
Lake McQueeney is one of the endangered lakes in the Guadalupe Blanco River Authority’s Guadalupe Valley Lakes system. Spill gates have failed at four of the six lakes’ hydro-electric dams, draining waters from the areas.
Guadalupe Blanco River Authority personnel have said the aging dams are no longer sound or fit to continue safely doing their jobs.
With work to maintain the dams expected to cost in the millions, the districts and the river authority worked together to formulate plans moving forward. Those plans included securing funding, sponsoring engineering and commissioning design work.
Monday’s announcement is expected to signal the next steps in the process.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.