Property owners downstream of two Guadalupe Valley Lakes system lakes potentially could see vast amounts of water rushing their way as two area lakes are drained beginning Monday.
In preparation for the drawdown of Lake McQueeney and Meadow Lake, the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority is shutting down all activity along the lakes system.
“The process of lowering the spill gates at Lake McQueeney and Meadow Lake will begin on Monday, March 27,” read a letter the authority posted Tuesday on its website. “In the interest of safety, all activity on and downstream of the Guadalupe Valley Lakes and in the exposed lake bed shall be suspended until the process is complete, as unpredictable increases in river flow may occur. Community members should stay out of the water and continue to maintain a safe distance from the dam at all times.”
In January, Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority personnel announced the impending drawdown of the lakes to begin construction on Lake McQueeney’s spill gates. The drawdown is needed well in advance of the start of construction work to allow the lakebed to dry, authority personnel said.
Tuesday’s written statement revealed the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority plans to try to release a maximum of 5,000 cfs of water from the dams to lower the two remaining lakes — McQueeney and Meadow. The work is needed because the spill gates on dams that form lakes in the system are aged and failing, GBRA officials have said.
Spill gates have failed at four of the six lakes’ hydro-electric dams. Due to the unreliable nature of the existing spill gates being opened Monday, water at a rate of approximately 25,000 cfs could be experienced for several hours, the authority’s written statement read.
“For reference, a 25,000-cfs release could cause river conditions downstream of McQueeney and Meadow lakes to reach levels similar to those observed during the high-water event on Oct. 14, 2021,” it read.
During a regular meeting of commissioners court on Tuesday, Precinct No. 1 Commissioner Greg Seidenberger recalled the event of Oct. 14, 2021.
Seidenberger owns property along the area the release of water could affect where he raises cattle and operates a commercial pecan orchard on the land.
“I had over 4 feet of water in my entire area by the river,” Seidenberger said of the October 2021 rain event. “All those interests downstream would experience that if those gates could not be operated as designed to.”
Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority is in contact with Emergency Management Coordinators for Guadalupe and Gonzales counties, the authority’s statement read. Emergency coordinators will be alerted if sudden issues arise with the spill gates, according to the statement.
Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said his team is ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. Pinder had a meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon with GBRA engineers to go through and evaluate the authority’s plans and dewatering process.
“We have to anticipate and be prepared and hope that the gates work and there will be no major impact to any of the properties downstream,” County Judge Kyle Kutscher said.
Lake drawdown operations are expected to last until at least April 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.