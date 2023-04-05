A high speed chase on the east side of the county landed a Cedar Creek man in jail facing various charges.
At about 4:07 p.m. Monday, Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputies were alerted to a stolen vehicle that was traveling in the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 90 just outside of Kingsbury.
When deputies attempted to approach the vehicle, the driver sped off, leading the officers in a high-speed pursuit through Luling and into Gonzales County, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said.
“The driver ultimately crashed through a fence on private property off Highway 97 near County Road 108,” he said. “The front passenger in the suspect vehicle surrendered to deputies but the driver fled on foot.”
With the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, officers searched for and located the suspect and detained him.
Deputies identified the suspect as Steven Turley, 47, of Cedar Creek. Turley was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair investigation, unlawful use of a vehicle, unlawful restraint and parole violation.
Bond was not set as of Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.