Deputies arrested a man Thursday in Guadalupe County who is wanted in connection to a homicide in Pennsylvania.
Area law enforcement officers were notified about a vehicle driving through the county that was associated with a man suspected of homicide in Reading, Pennsylvania, Guadalupe County Narcotics Unit Lt. John Flores said.
Guadalupe County K9 Sgt. Dustin Crawford found the car traveling west on Interstate 10, Flores said.
“Deputies were advised that (the man) was wanted in connection with a murder which occurred on Jan. 18, 2023, in Reading, Pennsylvania,” he said. “Guadalupe County K9 deputies along with K9 officers from the Seguin Police Department CASE Unit conducted a high-risk stop on the vehicle.”
Officers arrested the driver, Jason Nival, 26, of Reading, Pennsylvania, for the homicide warrant and booked him into Guadalupe County Jail and is being held as a fugitive from justice. His passenger, Luis Carlos Vazquez-Castillo, 32, of Bronx, New York, was also arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. He was released Friday on $2,000 personal recognizance bond.
