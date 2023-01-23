Authorities arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection to a teen girl’s stabbing Sunday morning at a home in the county.
Seguin EMS took the 15-year-old girl to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where she remained Monday in stable condition, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about 6:30 a.m. Sunday about a possible stabbing in the 1300 block of FM 467, Ray said.
Deputies arrived at a home in the area and found the girl with stab wounds to her upper back and shoulder area, he said.
“The suspect had left the area before deputies arrived,” Ray said. “The 17-year-old suspect was later located by the Seguin Police Department in Seguin.”
The suspect, identified as Christopher Rain Guerra, fled the home on foot, the sheriff’s chief deputy said. Some time later, Seguin Police Department officers found Guerra in the 1000 block of South Austin Street in Seguin, Ray said.
Police detained the suspect until sheriff’s deputies arrived, he said. Deputies took over custody and took the teen to the Guadalupe County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence and assault causes bodily injury — family violence, Ray said.
Guerra remained held Monday under bonds of $100,000 for each charge, according to online jail records.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case, Ray said.
