Authorities say deputies were involved in a shooting early Monday morning in Guadalupe County.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said no injuries were reported in the incident.
The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Union Wine Road.
Officials have not yet released any details about the shooting, only that no injuries were reported and the suspect is still at large.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers are investigating, Ray said
We’ll update as more information becomes available.
