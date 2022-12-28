Full-time professional fire service in unincorporated areas of Guadalupe County is now available 24 hours a day.
Starting Thursday, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue is a full-time fire department providing fire protection and emergency services around the clock, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.
“For the first time ever, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue will have three full-time firemen 24/7, 365 days a year, covering 36.21 square miles, which is approximately 23,176 acres,” Pinder said. “The new staffing schedule will increase fire protection for all residents in the county.”
In the Spring of 2021, the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court authorized formation of the fire/rescue service to assist the established fire departments in the county — volunteer and paid.
Heath Lipke was initially hired for the post of part-time fire administrator, and then was elevated to full-time fire administrator.
Eventually, Lipke took on the roll as chief of Guadalupe County Fire Rescue.
Ever since Lipke’s hiring, the fire service has continued to gain momentum and morph into what it is today. The county hired its first two full-time members of the fire service in November 2021 and they began running calls Jan. 1, 2022, Lipke has said.
Commissioners Court began growing the service by outfitting it with equipment, facilities and more members.
Going to a full-time force is a next step in the fire rescue service’s evolution.
