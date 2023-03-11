A Guadalupe County firefighter was injured as crews from several area fire departments battled a large blaze that damaged a home Thursday.
Debris from the roof hit the Guadalupe County Fire/Rescue firefighter in the head causing him to seek treatment, Guadalupe County Assistant Fire Marshal Bryce Houlton said.
“The firefighter was transported by Seguin EMS to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and later released,” he said. “He is expected to make a full recovery and be back on duty in the next week or two.”
The firefighter was one of many who responded to a structure fire about 3 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Gravel Pit Road.
“Kingsbury Fire Department and Guadalupe County Fire/Rescue Engine 71 were the first to respond and when they arrived on scene they found smoke coming from the structure and started investigating.”
The crew found fire in the attic space, however due to the home’s size and construction, firefighters found it was difficult to battle, Houlton said.
“The house is estimated at about 4,400 square feet, plus the unique construction with a clay tower roof, stucco ceiling and walls, the firefighters had a difficult time gaining access to the fire,” he said.
The county received for assistance from Kingsbury, GCFR, Geronimo, Seguin, Luling, York Creek, Belmont, Martindale, San Marcos and McQueeney volunteer fire departments, as well as, Luling EMS and San Marcos/Hays County EMS.
“We wanted enough crews on scene to be able to rotate in and out, plus we had to shuttle water in due to the location of the in the rural area of the county,” Houlton said.
Another firefighter was evaluated for heat exhaustion, Houlton said.
The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.
