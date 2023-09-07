After months of prolonged heat and extreme drought, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher issued a local disaster declaration on Thursday.
Weather conditions contributed to lack of water and increasing numbers of wildfires, which combined to create “a substantial, significant, and imminent threat to persons and property,” the judge said.
“During this extreme drought, the county has been battling numerous fires that have severely impacted residents with the loss of homes and property,” Kutscher said. “This declaration has the potential to protect lives and property as there is little to no rain in the forecast.”
County officials urge residents and visitors to take safety precautions during the continuing severely hot temperatures, he said.
Kutscher’s disaster declaration comes nearly a month after Gov. Greg Abbott’s Aug. 11 disaster proclamation as a result of wildfires that began July 24 and posed “imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property in several counties,” including Guadalupe.
Abbott renewed the declaration Sept. 1.
“Pursuant to Section 418.017 of the Texas Government Code, I authorize the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster,” the governor said in a statement on the Office of the Texas Governor website.
Chapter 418 of the state’s government code also gives Kutscher power to declare a local disaster within the county “if the threat of disaster is imminent,” the judge said. The county’s declaration expires seven days after its issuance unless commissioners court OKs its renewal or continuance.
Extra help is needed and it should be forthcoming thanks to the county’s disaster declaration, said Bryce Houlton, Guadalupe County assistant fire marshal.
“In addition to increased fires and notable larger brush fires that burned 332 acres and another 192 acres coupled with the extreme heat and drought, the county fire department as well as volunteer and city fire departments have been overwhelmingly busy,” he said. “This declaration makes emergency resources available to the county in this time of need.”
