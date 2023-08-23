The search of a Seguin apartment landed a local man in jail facing several drug charges.
Officers with the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force searched a home in the 100 block of Prexy Drive after receiving information of possible drug trafficking, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
Investigators arrested 22-year-old Kayson De La Garza on several drug-related charges, Flores said.
Deputies searched De La Garza’s apartment just before noon Tuesday and discovered 1,399.3 grams of marijuana, 68 grams of THC cartridges, 468 grams of psilocybin chocolate bars, and more than $3,000 cash, Flores said.
De La Garza was arrested and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 4 and 200 grams. He was released the following day after posting bonds totally $115,000.
