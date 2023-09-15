Authorities say a traffic stop Friday on Interstate 10 led to the seizure of about $1.26 million in illegal drugs.
Guadalupe County deputies reportedly found 40 kilograms of suspected fentanyl powder and another 11 kilograms of fentanyl pills, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
“This one’s going to hurt the traffickers,” he said.
Guadalupe County K-9 Sgt. Dustin Crawford conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck about 11:45 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 618, Flores said.
“While speaking with the driver, Sgt. Crawford observed criminal indicators consistent with drug trafficking,” Flores said.
The sergeant set his canine partner Eddie out to smell around the truck, which caused the dog to alert to the odor of narcotics, Flores said. Next, he said, Crawford searched the truck and found a compartment in the roof of the camper shell covering the bed of the pickup.
Upon opening the compartment, Crawford found 11.4 kilograms of “clandestinely produced” fentanyl pills and 38.85 kilograms of suspected fentanyl powder valued at $1,256,250, Flores said.
Deputies arrested the driver 20-year-old Ruben Martinez-Martinez, of Eagle Pass, and took him to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office before releasing him to United States Drug Enforcement Administration agents for federal prosecution, Flores said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.