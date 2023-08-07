Authorities say deputies shot at a vehicle driving toward them early Monday morning in Guadalupe County.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said no injuries or fatalities were reported from the incident that started about 2 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Union Wine Road.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a verbal disturbance at a home, but when they arrived a man denied them access to the property, Ray said.
“The male suspect ran to his vehicle and began driving erratically on the property and at one point drove his vehicle at a high speed towards deputies,” he said. “Deputies discharged their firearms at the vehicle. “
The suspect drove off and deputies lost sight of him, Ray said. Investigators believe he fled the area, Ray said.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.
