A Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputy resigned days after he was arrested in Bexar County on allegations of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.
According to Bexar County’s online records, Caleb Rabel was arrested on March 25 and released a day later on personal recognizance bonds.
Rabel faced bonds totaling $12,000 — $2,000 on the DWI charge and $10,000 on the evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Rabel was a deputy with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office for about four years before he resigned earlier this week, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Josh Ray said.
Rabel had no prior incidents before this, Ray said.
This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.
