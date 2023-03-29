Seguin, TX (78155)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.