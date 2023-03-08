A Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputy, as part of a federal joint task force, helped secure $8 million in drug seizures in Kerr County.
A multi-day investigation in Kerr County resulted in disruption of large narcotics shipments throughout Texas, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s K9 Sgt. Dustin Crawford participated, made traffic stops and helped in the case, Guadalupe County Sheriff Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said.
“Anytime you can have a collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies when we’re talking together and sharing information in order to pursue criminals and criminal organizations, it’s good for all our communities, not just Guadalupe County but all of Texas,” Ray said. “Some of the problems we’re facing on the border with crime escalating more and pushing it more into the state, we’re seeing more of that as well.”
The investigation started Feb. 27 and concluded March 2, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office statement read. Law Enforcement agents seized 27.5 kilos of cocaine, 56 kilos of methamphetamine, 1.6 kilos of THC and more than a half pound of marijuana. Combined, the estimated value of the illegal narcotics is $8 million, the statement read.
“At a street value of $8 million, these are the largest seizures to date during my tenure as sheriff,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said. “We will continue to raise the goals for our continuing work as even more assets and resources become available to us. We cannot say enough in praise to our law enforcement partners across Texas that shared in this operation.”
Agents arrested 11 people in connection with the law enforcement operation, he said.
Several of the suspects are Texas residents, at least one was from California, and places ofresidence were unavailable for three others.
Leitha’s news statement identified those arrested as Emiliano Tomas Montano, 25, of The Colony, charged with two counts of smuggling of persons; Derrick Lamont McDaniel, 24, of San Antonio, charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 4-400 grams and possession of marijuana between 4 ounces to 5 pounds; David Ezequiel Cortinas, 27, of San Antonio, jailed on an outstanding Bexar County warrant; Robert Davon Sheffield, 25, of San Antonio, charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 4-400 grams and possession of marijuana between 4 ounces to 5 pounds; Matthew Ramone Sheffield, 26, of San Antonio, charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 4-400 grams and possession of marijuana between 4 ounces to 5 pounds; Juan Jose Lopez-Jamie, 24, charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 equal to or greater than 400 grams and an immigration violation; Jesus Alfredo Cabral-Recendez, 22, of Comfort, charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon; Alberto De Leon Jr., 30, charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 1-4 grams; Alyssa Schneider, 33, charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 4-200 grams; Jesus Elijah Garcia Saldivar, of San Juan Bautista, California, charged with evading arrest with a vehicle; and Aislynn Pamela Martin, of Tyler, charged with violation of probation on manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
“Our office continues to prove that collaboration and professional skill deliver big results. Disrupting these dangerous international criminal organizations takes all hands working in concert,” Leitha said. “This operation took months of careful planning and coordination, and the entire team worked together seamlessly. The effects of this operation will be felt throughout the entire state.”
The operation included officers and assets from sheriff’s offices in Guadalupe, Kerr, Kendall, Gillespie, Carson, Fayette and Colliln counties.
The United States Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety analysts and K9 units along with DPS criminal investigation divisions troopers participated in the investigation.
Others included members of the North Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit, 100th District Attorney’s Office, Wharton Police Department and the 32nd District Attorney’s Office, Leitha said.
