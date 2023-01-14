The Guadalupe County Youth Show is returning to Seguin after spending two years split at a couple of locations.
As the world has mostly returned to normal following the COVID-19 shutdowns, so is the Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers Show this week at the Seguin Events Complex.
Not only is the show returning to its roots, more children are signed up to participate, Guadalupe County Youth Show Chairman Dustin Morgenroth said.
“Our entries of kids showing are up,” he said. “That’s a great sign. Things are coming back to normal from the COVID, when we were down a little bit.”
A bulk of the show was at the Marion Country Church, with the pig show at the La Vernia Chamber of Commerce.
“It really split us up as an organization and puts a little added stress on the students as well that show multiple animals,” he said.
Bringing everyone back together was a goal the youth show board had to help make things easier on the exhibitors and the volunteers, Morgenroth said.
“We’re excited that we’re going to be back in the city of Seguin, under one roof, and everyone can get back to enjoying everybody’s company and not worrying about driving back and forth between different facilities and showing different animals,” he said.
Children from around the county will start off their season at the county show, displaying their projects whether livestock, baked goods, art, home arts or photography.
“These kids do these projects to learn about leadership, accountability responsibility,” Morgenroth said. “They learn about hard work and dedication. You get what you put in. Typically, the kids that are spending their time and investing in their projects are the ones you see doing really well at the stock show.”
Morgenroth sees the lessons his children learned and knows from his personal experiences.
“I used to show animals when I was little and I used to always feel that that was important because some kids don’t get that,” he said.
Goats kick off the programming for the week as judging begins at 11 a.m. on Tuesday followed by poultry judging at 6 p.m. The lamb show starts at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with the breeding gild show starting at 5 p.m. that evening.
Ag mechanics, homemaking, baked goods, needlework and handicraft will take place Thursday morning with the doors opening later in the day once judging is complete.
The swine show will start at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday and the cattle show begins at 8 a.m. on Friday.
The premium auction is slated for noon Saturday, and Morgenroth is hopeful this year’s bids surpass last year’s success.
“We’re hoping to break our new record we set last year, raising $1.5 million in the live auction for the youth of Guadalupe County,” he said. “We’re excited about that and I feel like in talking with everybody, we should come close to that this year as well.”
Money raised goes toward exhibitors’ future projects as well as funding for college or trade school, Morgenroth said.
The youth work hard to hone their skills and raise their animals, and Morgenroth encourages the community to watch as they put it all on display.
“Come out and see great examples of our future youth and future leaders,” he said. “It is great to get them out there and show them another opportunity. Not everybody plays sports or can afford to do other things and this is another avenue for them to get involved in something and learn a little about the responsibility and leadership that comes along with it.”
For more information about the Guadalupe County Youth Show, visit www.gcys.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.