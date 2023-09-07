The Seguin ISD will soon begin a search for a new leader.
Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez announced Thursday night he accepted the position as Leander ISD’s chief of schools.
“It is an honor to have Dr. Gutierrez join our #1LISD family,” Leander ISD Superintendent Bruce Gearing, Ed.D., said. “His remarkable leadership is reflected in the students and community he has served. We feel certain that his rich and insightful experience will play a crucial role in driving educational excellence in Leander ISD.”
Gutierrez joined Seguin ISD in 2017 as superintendent, overseeing 13 campuses serving about 7,200 students. Leander ISD serves 42,000 students in 44 campuses, according to the district’s website.
Under Gutierrez’s leadership, Seguin ISD had three successful bond elections totaling $203.2 million for campus improvements, safety and security. Additionally, he was instrumental in “creating strategic plan and an extension to the plan and introducing a two-way dual language program,” a news release said.
He was named Superintendent of the Year for Region 20 in 2023.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Seguin ISD community for the past six years,” Gutierrez said. “I am proud of the collaborative efforts of the students, families, educators, trustees and community leaders to improve the academic climate across the entire school system. Seguin ISD is poised to continue to do great things.”
Gutierrez plans to remain with the Seguin through September before making the move to Leander, a news release said.
Seguin ISD School Board President Alejandro Guerra said he and the board wish Gutierrez well in his new endeavors.
“On behalf of the Seguin ISD board of trustees, we wish Dr. Gutierrez continued success in his career,” he said. “His leadership and professionalism has been integral in building a lasting, positive culture in Seguin ISD.”
The board will soon begin the process of searching for a new superintendent, Guerra said.
“The transition will include opportunity for public input and feedback on qualities that an ideal superintendent candidate will possess in order to lead our district,” he said.
(1) comment
So long big spender and test scores so low they couldn't even grade them.
I hope Leander is ready to spend bid bucks and pay more school tax.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.