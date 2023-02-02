Through persistence, a new retail store is coming to a nearly-deserted shopping center in Seguin with the tools to help reinvigorate the space.
The Seguin Economic Development Corporation announced this week that owners of the Crossroads Shopping Center, 1500 E. Court St., secured a new tenant. Harbor Freight, a hardware and tools retailer, plans to move into the center this summer, said Josh Schneuker, Seguin Economic Development Corporation executive director.
“It’s a testament that these businesses are seeing the growth that’s taking place here in Seguin,” he said. “They recognize the opportunity that they have of being in the market. A lot of these retailers we’re actively recruiting are starting to sign these leases and get a little bit more aggressive about being in the Seguin area.”
Harbor Freight signed a lease and plans to move in sometime around summer 2023 to occupy more than 15,000 square feet of space at the center, Schneuker said. A space between where Beall’s formerly operated and where Burkes currently operates, he said.
The EDC and Edge Realty — which markets on behalf of PBC Interests, owner of the center — targeted Harbor Freight as a tenant for a few years, Schneuker said.
“It really came down to having the right piece of real estate and working with the right property owner,” he said. “Here we are today and we finally got the stars to align.”
Harbor Freight is a hardware store known for affordable pricing. Its presence in Seguin will help diversify retail offerings in the city, Schneuker said.
Also, it will help to increase the commercial tax base in the city, he said.
“It’s filling a need for variety in terms of the retail we have in the community, just diversifying those options,” Schneuker said. “One of the most important things we’re really starting to see take shape here is we have these national tenants like Harbor Freight, like Boot Barn, like Ross and Marshall’s that are locating here in Seguin and validating the market here in Seguin.”
Edge Realty is helping attract businesses to and fill empty spaces at the shopping center. It also is helping improve Seguin’s cache as a destination for businesses to locate, which is good for the community, Schneuker said.
“Their future success here in Seguin is going to speak volumes for the future of retail growth,” he said. “I believe really the best is yet to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.