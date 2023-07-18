A Houston area couple accused of “jugging” people in Seguin were arrested last week in Galveston County.
The US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Stoney Bernard Oliver, 39, and Taquette Moshay Byrd, 39, on Friday in Galveston County on Guadalupe County warrants for burglary of a vehicle, Seguin Police Detective Ethan Clendenen said.
The Seguin Police Department’s criminal investigations division has investigated at least nine reported cases of jugging in the city during the past year and a half, the detective said.
Officers describe jugging as a theft that happens after a victim has gone to a bank, withdrawn a large sum of cash and then gone on to other errands leaving the money in the car, while a suspect follows them, breaks into the vehicle and steals the money.
With nine reported cases in Seguin, Clendenen said he was able to develop suspects through surveillance video, witness statements and more.
Most recently, Clendenen said investigators connected Oliver and Byrd to at least two cases in Seguin, including one in the parking lot of a local restaurant.
“We found that the suspect vehicle was rented by his girlfriend (Byrd) out of Houston,” Clendenen said. “Basically, they would rent a car, drive down here, sit in the bank parking lot, wait for somebody to make a large cash withdrawal and follow them, and then burglarize the vehicle.”
Investigators used the suspects rental history to connect them to several cases Seguin, Temple and Buda, the police department said.
“Suspects were found to have rented numerous vehicles from the Houston Hobby Airport,” a new release stated. “The suspects would then travel to the greater San Antonio Area, remove the original registered plate and swap it with a stolen temporary tag before committing these thefts. “
The U.S. Marshals arrested Oliver in Brazoria County on July 7 on a Guadalupe County warrant accusing him of burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions. He was released the next day after posting $10,000 bond. Seguin detectives secured a second arrest warrant for burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions and he was arrested one week later on July 14 in Galveston County. Byrd also was arrested on July 14 for burglary of a vehicle, Clendenen said.
Both were released on bond and are awaiting court, Clendenen said.
“They are suspected of several other incidents in Buda, Temple, Harris County,” he said. “He is out on bond from Bell County for similar incidents.”
The investigation and subsequent arrests were a joint effort between the Seguin Police Department, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force.
Clendenen urged residents to take precautions to avoid becoming victims.
“Be vigilant when you leave the bank, especially with large sums of cash,” he said. “Just go straight home or go to wherever you’re doing business. Don’t go to the store or stop and get gas. Also, be aware of your surroundings and the people there.”
