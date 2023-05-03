Abigail Gonzalez worriedly rushed to the site of a wreck after her children called telling her the school bus they were ridding in was involved.
Her 13-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son were on the bus leaving Briesemeister Middle School on Monday afternoon when it crashed into a car at the intersection of South State Highway 46 and West Court Street.
“They just called me and said the bus had crashed,” Gonzalez said. “She just said can you hurry. I’m waiting for them to get off the bus.”
Gonzalez was not alone. Several other parents rushed to the scene and to get their children.
Neither the bus driver or the children on the bus were reportedly injured; however, a 1-year-old girl and an adult in the car were taken to University Hospital in San Antonio for treatment, Seguin Police Traffic Officer Willie Ybarra said.
The toddler had some obvious injuries but Ybarra said he did not know the extent.
“She had blood on her face in that area,” he said. “She was crying, which is a good sign.”
Witnesses told him that a woman driving a Ford Escort headed westbound on Court Street tried to make a left onto Hwy. 46 on a yellow arrow and turned in front of the bus traveling east, Ybarra said.
The bus hit the passenger side of the car, Ybarra said.
District personnel went to the crash site and assessed the situation, while another bus was called to pick up students and take them home, Seguin ISD Chief Communications Officer Sean Hoffmann said.
“They were transferred to another bus to be transported home,” he said.
Before the second bus pulled away, some parents removed their children from it, Ybarra said. The other children rode the regular route on the second bus.
Police continue to investigate and a possible citation is pending, Ybarra said.
“There’s a couple of witnesses we still need to talk to,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.