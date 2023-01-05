After months of trying to sway people in their respective directions, candidates in a Seguin political race finally got resolution following Tuesday night’s runoff election.
In the hotly contested race for the Seguin City Council District 8 seat, Bill Keller emerged victorious, over challenger Edward “Eddie” Davila for the seat formerly held by Mark Herbold.
Keller said he was taking a breather behind the extended process.
“I feel relieved that an almost 5-month campaign is finally over,” he said. “It was actually a very rewarding process.”
According to unofficial results, Keller finished with 341 votes (about 60.1%) in the runoff compared to Davila’s 226 ballots (about 39.9%) for the seat formerly held by Herbold, who served two terms — the limit for Seguin City Council.
Keller faced two challengers in the November city election — Davila and Steven Berger. But with neither earning a 50% of the vote plus one ballot, the two candidates with the most ballots cast in their favor headed to a run off.
Herbold for eight years did a wonderful job representing the district, Keller said.
“I just want to step in and keep that going,” he said. “My whole deal is I just want to represent the folks in the district and be their voice, do what’s right for Seguin.”
There will be a learning curve as he settles into the role, Keller said. He knows that and will not dive in head first trying to tell more experienced people what to do, he said.
There are competent people currently in office and he hopes to help them help the rest of the city manage its explosive growth, Keller said.
“There’s a lot of growth going on and we have to make sure we’re doing it right,” he said. “I think we are right now. We have great leadership. I think a lot of the city manager and I think things are going well.”
Keller tipped his hat to his runoff opponent for running a good, clean campaign. Davila, in turn, said it was a good race.
While he was disappointed in the outcome, he was pleased that the voters made their voices heard, Davila said. And losing the election doesn’t mean he will sit on the sidelines as the city moves forward, he said.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get this election in District 8. I really appreciate and respect the voters’ decision,” Davila said. “You have to understand, I listened to the voters, I learned a lot of what’s expected and what the needs are in this district and across the city. I am going to continue to work hard to do what I can to contribute to the growth of this city. I love Seguin and I believe in Seguin.”
Davila will continue serving on the city’s Planning and Zoning board, with the Guadalupe County Child Welfare Board and on seats with several area nonprofit organization boards.
If ever the new councilman needs anything, he can reach out to his opponent for the runoff race, said Davila, who wished Keller the best of luck.
Keeping open lines of communication with everyone in the district and across the city will be a trademark of his time on council, Keller said.
“If anybody has a problem, anything they want to communicate or just talk about, I’m ready to talk,” he said. “I will communicate and do well by everybody, I hope. Please, don’t have any hesitation to give me a call about anything.”
Seguin’s District 8 council race wasn’t the only runoff Tuesday in the county.
Over in Schertz, candidates faced off for Mayor with unofficial results showing Ralph Gutierrez earning 1,569 votes (about 61.4%) to defeat challenger Cedric Edwards.
Also in Schertz, the runoff election for City Council Place 2 was decided with Michelle Watson winning the election by garnering 1,375 votes (about 57.2%) to Tiffany M. Gibson’s vote tally of 1,030 (about 42.8%).
The runoff race for Cibolo’s mayor also was decided Tuesday. According to unofficial counts in that race, Mark Allen earned 1,296 votes (about 71.4%) to best Summer-Marie Brown, who won 519 votes (about 28.6%).
