The Marion Lady Bulldogs (9-5) resilience on offense shined through on Tuesday after Marion pulled off a reverse sweep over the Wagner Thunderbirds (23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-6).
This is the type of performance the Lady Bulldogs should be playing at and it was great to see things come together at the right time, Marion head coach Melissa Mitchell Schuetz said after the game.
“That was awesome. That’s what I have been waiting for these girls to do,” she said. “Just cause you got one (set) out of it, you got to finish and close the deal. That’s what I have been waiting for them to do and I’m so proud of them right now.”
The Lady Bulldogs pulled ahead early in set one 12-6, but six straight Wagner kills gave the Lady Thunderbirds their first lead 18-16, forcing Mitchell Schuetz to call a timeout.
After rallying her team to a tie 23-23 out of the break, Wagner’s head coach did not like the way the momentum was heading, so she called her first timeout.
Out of the intermission, the Lady Thunderbirds served up an ace for set point and followed through with a kill by their middle hitter to secure a Wagner set win, 25-23.
In the next set, things got worse for Marion’s offense as Wagner’s net defense set the tone with blocks sent back to Marion’s side left and right.
After Wagner shot out to an early 5-0 lead, the Lady Bulldogs could not string enough possessions together to mount a comeback.
In a set where they never fell behind, the Lady Thunderbirds captured another victory, putting the pressure on Marion to win three straight if they wanted to leave its home court with a victory.
Sets three and four both saw offenses trading blow for blow, with either team refusing to give way.
Set three saw multiple ties at 5-5, 13-13 and 16-16, but the Lady Bulldogs’ outside hitters finally woke up at the right time and joined in the offensive battle, Melissa Schuetz said.
“(Kamryn Garza) was getting in her head, she was getting a little frustrated because (Wagner) got a great block,” the head coach said. “I told her ‘you got to adjust to them’ and she went out and did her thing.”
Net defenders couldn’t stop seniors Garza and Kylie Balderas, as they dropped kills all over the hardwood with assists by senior setter Kacee Mclendon. Despite three timeouts combined from both teams down the stretch, the Lady Bulldogs kept their hope alive with a set three win, 25-23.
In the tying set, diligent serving from Madi Love and Bristen Birdwell helped Marion leap out to a 6-2 lead. But, Wagner quickly tied things up and eventually took the lead 16-14, forcing a Marion timeout.
Out of the break, Mitchell Schuetz and her team found a weak spot in the athletic Lady Thunderbird defenders, scoring eight straight.
Mclendon cleaned up the rest of the set from the service line, forcing one final match to determine the winner.
Wagner ran out of offensive gas in the fifth set, whereas Marion kept its momentum moving forward as they fought back for the reverse sweep.
Kylie Balderas’ ace put the final nail in the coffin, giving Marion a fifth set win, 15-6, and the match victory Tuesday night.
Marion volleyball will participate in their final tournament of the season Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26 , traveling to Kerrville-Tivy for the Hill Country Invitational.
This is the Lady Bulldogs third time making an appearance at this tournament with hopes of having a better finish than years previous, Mitchell Schuetz said.
“I’m hoping to have our best finish at the tournament yet,” she said. “So far, we have had our best finish in the first two tournaments of the year so far and I’m really expecting a lot more this time.”
