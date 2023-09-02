Four years after a spill-gate malfunction at its dam, residents recently learned of the impending return of Lake Dunlap in the Guadalupe Valley Lakes system.
Slow return of the lake fills property owner J. Harmon’s heart knowing from where the lake came, where it went and what it soon will become again.
“I’m a happy lake resident, owner or whatever you want to call it,” Harmon said Thursday. “I’m happy today at 3 o’clock, we’re going to start impounding water.”
In addition to owning a home on the lake, Harmon is vice president of the local water control district and president of the Preserve Lake Dunlap Association.
A spill gate at the dam that forms Lake Dunlap failed on May 14, 2019. Shortly thereafter, property owners around the lake banded together to repair it and, as of Thursday, the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority began refilling the lake.
“Construction on the Lake Dunlap dam, including the installation of three state-of-the-art hydraulically-actuated steel crest gates is nearing completion,” read a news statement from the authority. “GBRA will now begin the refilling of the lake using a carefully devised strategy to raise the gates in small increments, balancing the refilling of the lake while sustaining downstream flow.”
Due to low spring flows, refilling the lake to capacity is expected to take at least two months, the statement read.
The United States Army Corps of Engineers releases water from Comal County’s Canyon Lake into the Guadalupe River, which provides some of the water needed to fill Lake Dunlap.
Canon Lake was at the record low of 892.48 feet on Wednesday afternoon, according to Texas Water Development Board data. Low levels caused officials to close most of the boat ramps at Canyon Lake.
One of the spill gates at Lake Dunlap is operating at a level to allow required water to flow downstream as part of a plan to refill the lake, said Doug Harrison, Lake Dunlap Water Control and Improvement District board president. He said the other gates will rise as Lake Dunlap rises
“This will be a long, slow and very methodical process to bring them all up over time — as the lake fills,” Harrison said. “There will be additional testing of the gates under load as there is more (water) and water pressure behind them.”
Slow flows were not enough to dampen his spirits, Harmon said.
Indeed, property owners around Lake Dunlap have waited expectantly for weeks to get the welcome news that their beloved lake once again retain water.
“It has been a long and painful month since we told you that (July 31) would be the date,” read a statement on the Lake Dunlap Water Control and Improvement District webpage. “GBRA and Zachary (the construction company) are feeling very confident that we’re now ready to proceed.”
After the spill gate failed and the lake drained, Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority personnel said it could not afford repairs, as other spill gates on dams in the system of six lakes also failed.
Following legal wrangling between property owners and the authority, residents along Lake Dunlap pledged to work together and with the river authority to pay for and repair the damage.
They eventually formed the Lake Dunlap Water Control and Improvement District to tax nearby property owners to restore the lake.
“Construction on Lake Dunlap began on May 14, 2021,” the recent Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority statement read. “The project included the replacement of the three bear-trap style crest gates with new hydraulically-actuated steel crest gates, as well as structural modifications to the existing spillway structure, upgrades to the mechanical system, upgrades to the electrical distribution power, improved backup power, enhanced instrumentation and controls, improved headwater and tailwater measurement, new video surveillance, and the addition of a supervisory control and data acquisition interface.”
It also included installation of a dewatering system to allow for maintenance activities to be completed with a full lake level, it read. Construction included hardening of the existing earthen dam to achieve compliance with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality dam safety requirements, it read.
San Antonio-based Zachary Construction Corp. is the general contractor for the project.
The project has come a long way.
“I’m extremely happy,” said Harmon, vice president of the Lake Dunlap Water Control and Improvement District board. “Thanks to all of the residents around Lake Dunlap for having a positive attitude toward the whole construction process the last four years. It was a rough journey but we made it.”
The Lake Dunlap Water Control and Improvement District board’s webpage has provided regular updates on the project’s progress.
The plan is to keep you posting as the project progresses, according to information on the website. Visit lakedunlapwcid.org for more information.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
