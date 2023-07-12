Linemen from around Texas, a few from surrounding states, will converge in Seguin this weekend to compete for the title of best in their profession.
The Texas Lineman’s Rodeo is an annual event held at Nolte Island, where electric utility workers — journeymen and apprentices — put their skills to the test with the overall winners earning a trip to the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Kansas.
“The purpose of the competition is to allow electric utilities and companies to come together as a unit and compete against one another in a safe environment, nothing is energized,” said Bobby Christmas, Texas Lineman Rodeo chairman. “They compete against one another all for bragging rights. They don’t win money, they win a trophy.”
This year’s rodeo is shaping up to be the biggest to date, Christmas said.
“It’s the first time in a long time we’ve had all of the divisions filled — investor owned, contractors, cooperatives and municipals,” he said. “We have 54 teams from around all over Texas. We have 154 apprentices, which is 24 more than we’ve ever had. We have a couple of of out-of-state apprentices coming, which is nice. Then we have five senior teams — all three journeymen have to be over 45 years old to participate. That’s the most we’ve ever had. They enjoy competing against the youngsters and show them who the boss is.”
That’s in addition to the 37 barbecue cookoff teams and those who have signed up for the annual golf tournament.
The journeymen teams of three will show off their talents in individual contests and as teams.
“They’ll have the pole top rescue, the egg climb, the journeymen will have a transformer change,” Christmas said. “They’ll have a transformer, which is about 600 pounds, they have to take it offline, lower it down to the ground, hoist it back up and reconnect it. They also have an insulator change on a crossarm they have to do.”
The apprentices will take a written test on Friday and then head to the field on Saturday, for the skills competitions, which include a three-phase transformer bank hook up.
“They are judged on speed and efficiency, and following the steps and safety rules that go into the job they’re performing,” Christmas said.
The yearly competition is billed as “Hottest Lineman’s Rodeo in the Country,” not only for the amount of interest it draws, but because it is in the middle of a South Texas summer, Christmas said
“We’ve had utilities that want to come down and participate until they see how hot it is going to be and then back out,” he said. “We want the real linemen of Texas to be able to show their skills. Our guys are working in 100+ degree heat index out there in the field, then they go to Kansas City and it’s 85 degrees. People are complaining about the heat and our guys are going ‘this is a breeze.’”
This year’s rodeo will also feature some changes for the audience members who venture out to the field to watch the competitions, Christmas said.
Among those changes is a youth competition that can earn the young competitors a belt buckle and bragging rights.
“We’ve added an obstacle course that they can do,” Christmas said. “I don’t know what tasks they’ll have to perform, but it is stuff that a line worker would do. It is simple things that kids can do.”
Children ages 6 to 14 can compete against other young competitors in their age groups — 6 to 8, 9 to 11 or 12 to 14.
“They will be scored and timed just like the linemen,” Christmas said. “At the awards ceremony on Saturday night, we’re going to give out trophies for the top five places in those events and the overall winner will get a Texas Lineman’s Rodeo Association belt buckle that will look just like the ones the linemen get, just smaller and it will have Youth Event Winner. I think it will be a huge success. It is something for the kids to do and I’m excited about it.”
The event will still have the youth photo op where children can dress like linemen with hard hats, rubber gloves and utility belts and take photos to look like they’re climbing electric utility poles. Also there will be snow cones.
Davila’s BBQ food truck will set up shop to sell hamburgers and hotdogs.
A merchandise booth will sell goodies representing the rodeo with proceeds benefitting the Texas Lineman’s Rodeo Scholarship Fund.
“This year, we gave away five scholarships at $1,667 each,” Christmas said. “Since 2009, when we started giving away scholarships, we have given out almost $86,000. That is not just for kids going to a trade school to be a lineman, that is for children of participants, the competitors, the volunteers, the vendors that support us, our sponsors and their companies. Their kids can enter for scholarships.”
The rodeo committee hopes to increase their giving in years to come with support from their sponsors and community, Christmas said.
“Typically, the last couple of years, we’ve given $10,000 away,” he said. “We’re wanting to increase it. This time, we might be able to increase that because of the number of sponsors that we’ve got now has really gone through the roof. That is how we put this event on.”
The event competition is free for spectators to watch beginning at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Nolte Island, 2220 FM 466, Seguin.
It will start with opening ceremonies that include the singing of the national anthem, a flag raising and prayer. Competition should begin about 6:45 a.m.
“We expect that the events will run until about 1 p.m., maybe 2 p.m.,” he said. “I told them they need to be done by 2 p.m. at the latest to try and avoid as much of the heat as possible.”
The awards banquet is set to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at Nolte Island.
Linemen work day and night to keep the power on, especially during severe weather events. This weekend is an opportunity for them to have fun, show off those skills and enjoy the camaraderie with their fellow linemen, Christmas said.
“It is just a way to showcase their skills of how good they really are,” he said. “If you can be a lineman in Texas, you can be a fantastic lineman anywhere else in the world. I’ve been in this business 42 years and I believe that Texas has the best linemen in the entire world. We have some great talent locally, not only the city of Seguin and GVEC, but New Braunfels Utilities just north of us.
“I’m proud of all of the people who work in the electric utilities field, not just the linemen, all of the staff, too, who help keep the lights on.”
