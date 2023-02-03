Days after death of their father and owner of the Seguin Cattle Company, members of the Leunsmann family held the weekly auction just as their father would have.
Benno Luen-smann, 88, died Jan. 29 at home and his sons held the sale Wednesday at the Seguin Cattle Company, youngest son Bryan Luensmann said. It was just what Benno would have done, he said.
“If you wanted to spend time with him, you loaded the hogs with him,” Bryan said. “We carried hogs all the way to Mexico. Christmas came after we fed the animals. Christmas wasn’t a morning thing, it was after the work was done.”
Benno was born and raised on a family farm in Zuehl. His parents were German immigrants who moved to the area when they were young.
Benno, his parents and siblings spoke fluent German, Bryan said. Growing up around the time of WWII, the family was cautious of being labeled German sympathizers and feared being singled out because of their roots, Bryan said. However, his father’s early inability to speak outside of his parents’ native tongue caused at least one issue in the United States.
“Dad got sent home from first grade because all he spoke was German at the time,” Bryan said. “They told him come back when you can speak English.”
While family members continued speaking German around the house, the elders did so as a way of keeping children out of grown folks’ business, Bryan said. Also, it was to help ensure easier times for the family members of his generation, Bryan said.
“One day, I walked up to grandma and said, ‘I want to learn German,’” he said. “She looked at me and said, ‘You’re an American, you speak English.’ I’ve never forgotten that.”
All of the family worked hard to overcome difficult circumstances and scarcity of funding during Benno’s upbringing, according to his obituary. Those early days helped mold Benno’s lifelong philosophy hard work and determination.
It all led to years of guarded emotions as Benno put his shoulder to the grindstone, Bryan said.
“I’m 54 and Dad only told me he loved me twice in 54 years. Once was in ’82 when he had his accident and once was here before he died,” Bryan said. “They never showed their cards. … They were just strong, hard-willed people and you just never showed your soft side.”
As an adult, agriculture remained a huge part of Benno’s life as it did during his upbringing. He earned degrees in Animal Husbandry and Education, and taught agriculture at Texas Lutheran College.
He also taught at East Central High School and Seguin High School, which helped solidify him as a valued member of the community, Bryan said.
“He was a pillar. In the agriculture business, he was a pillar,” the younger Luensmann said. “You go back to what all he did, you talk to someone from the farmers and ranchers that went to Seguin High School that are in their 60s and 70s, it’s like,’Your dad was my ag teacher.’”
A near-fatal tractor accident almost took Benno from the world. The incident resulted in the family converting its farm of successful crops and purebred swine to a cow and calf operation.
During his career, Benno worked for the United States Department of Agriculture as a consultant in Korea. In 1978, he and his brothers bought the Seguin Cattle Company.
Benno received awards for accomplishments and recognition for a lifetime of service to the community and in agriculture. The accolades don’t surprise the family, but they recognize what they mean, said Reagan Luensmann, Bryan’s older brother.
“He was recognized so many times for his contributions and achievements,” Reagan said. “We were sitting there looking in his office at all the rewards he’s received over the last 50, 60 years.”
His father was among the last of a dying breed, Reagan said. Guadalupe County once was a center of agriculture, however things changed. Nothing ever soured his father on hard work, though, Reagan said. And, he remained a people person, the older brother said.
“Dad was a strong man,” Reagan said. “He did everything he could for the youth in the area. He was a big supporter of agriculture. If anybody ever asked him for help, he would always be there to help.”
Even if someone didn’t like Benno personally, he never held it against them, Bryan said. He gave everyone a fair shake, he said.
Benno died as he lived, peacefully and true to himself, Bryan said.
You had to know the man to know his character,” he said. “He was colorful. You would know what he was thinking; you didn’t have to ask. He never met a stranger.”
