Following a months-long battle with health complications, longtime McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department member Charles “Chuck” Hoagland died Wednesday night at his home.
Hoagland spent 44 years responding to calls in McQueeney and gave his all to the community until the day he fell ill, his widow Cindy Hoagland said. She all but predicted as much in 2019 at a Guadalupe County Commissioners Court meeting at which Chuck was honored for retiring as assistant chief of the McQueeney department.
“They asked me when I thought Chuck would quit being a firefighter,” Cindy said. “I said ‘probably the day they put him in the ground.’ He was committed to the fire department.”
A doctor diagnosed Chuck a couple months ago with mild congestive heart failure, Cindy said. While treating the heart condition, she said Chuck contracted bacterial pneumonia and his health quickly worsened.
Eventually as his condition worsened, Cindy said she had Chuck moved home from the hospital so he could be comfortable in his own environment. She took care of him until the end.
“I prayed for a miracle with our pastor,” she said. “When I didn’t get the miracle, I asked for compassion for his transition. He was a devout Christian. We both were.”
Chuck died at home. He was 84.
Chuck joined his first volunteer fire department in Bowie, Maryland, before volunteering in Upstate New York and eventually McQueeney, where he spent 35 years as assistant chief before retiring. Retirement didn’t stop him, though, as Chuck continued volunteering with the department until he no longer could, McQueeney Fire Chief Michael Wiedner said.
The fire department lost a mentor, an icon and a role model, Wiedner said.
“It’s very saddening,” he said. “It’s emotionally hard because he was realistically the man that made what McQueeney (Volunteer Fire Department) is today.”
His and Chuck’s relationship blossomed over the nearly nine years they worked together, Wiedner said. The department’s former chief, Tim Bogisch, said he met Chuck in the 1980s and the two became fast friends.
From that time on, Chuck became one of Bogisch’s best mentors, the former chief said.
He owes Chuck a debt of gratitude he will never be able to repay, Bogisch said.
“I think his guidance and mentoring are one of the things that led me to go through the ranks in McQueeney and then spend a little over 23 years as chief,” he said. “He’s going to be a huge loss to both McQueeney and to the fire service throughout Guadalupe County. Even up until almost the very end, he was still responding to medical calls. He led by example. He was always an example of integrity and how to be a professional volunteer firefighter.”
Chuck’s reach extends past Guadalupe County, Cindy said. He is honored by firefighters across the region and beyond, she said. Many will miss him for many reasons. But none will miss him as much as she, Cindy said.
“He was really, really special. He was really loved by everybody,” she said. “I feel like I lost my best friend.”
Visitation is set for 9 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday May 4 at Goetz Funeral Home. A funeral service will depart at 10:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. memorial service at McQueeney Baptist Church.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
