Two years after a Schertz man went missing and his remains were later found in Comal County, an acquaintance of his was officially charged with murder in the man’s death.
A Guadalupe County grand jury found enough evidence existed to charge Ethan Beckman, 22, of Universal City, with murder in the death of 21-year-old Jacob Dubois.
“On March 2, 2023, the Guadalupe County grand jury returned a true bill indictment against Ethan Beckman, age 22, for murder, a first-degree felony, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony, related to the death of Jacob Dubois,” Schertz Police Public Information Officer Anna Kraft wrote in a news release Friday.
Initially, Dubois was listed as a missing person until a San Antonio couple found his remains in Comal County a year and a half after his disappearance.
On March 7, 2021, Dubois told his girlfriend he was going to meet up with Beckman, but Dubois did not return home, police said. The next morning, his girlfriend called police to report him missing.
Officers reached out to Beckman, who told them he and Dubois had driven to a construction site near Dubois’ home, police said.
Still failing to locate him by March 9, 2021, police listed Dubois as a missing person.
Detectives spoke March 10, 2021, with Beckman, who reportedly continued to give them conflicting stories about how long he and Dubois were together. Investigators reported that Beckman drove a gray 2019 Volkwagen Jetta GTI at the time Dubois disappeared and around the time his friend went missing, Beckman was in a crash with a car.
“On March 11, 2021, detectives were able to seize Ethan’s vehicle and upon initial inspection, it appeared as though someone had attempted to clean the inside to the point where the floorboard was soaked with water,” police said during a November press conference. “During the search, the presence of blood was also discovered on and around the passenger seat.”
Police arrested Beckman on March 29, 2021, and took him to the Guadalupe County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
In November amid pleas from Dubois’ family for help finding closure, Schertz police switched gears and began investigating Dubois’ disappearance as a homicide.
Beckman remained held under $850,000 bond at the county Jail.
Following the indictments, Beckman was at the jail Friday under $2.5 million, according to online jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.