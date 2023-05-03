Bulverde Police Department officers on Monday arrested a man suspected in a burglary two days earlier and possibly two others over the weekend in Guadalupe County.
The suspect gave Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies the slip after reportedly breaking into people’s home Saturday morning, Lt. Tarinna Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
County deputies responded to a call about 8 a.m. for a burglary in progress at a home in the 9000 block of FM 1101, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
“The complainants left the residence and advised deputies they did not know if the suspect was still in the residence or not,” she said. “Deputies were informed there were firearms in the residence.”
The county’s special operations team went to the home, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
Members of the special operations team checked the home but did not find the suspect, Skrzycki-Pfeil said. Authorities do not know what the suspect took from the home; however, they had valuable knowledge about him, she said.
“The suspect is known to the complainants and a warrant has been issued for Slade Hudson for burglary of a habitation,” Skrzycki-Pfeil said. “Hudson was involved in two other possible burglary calls in Guadalupe County over the weekend.”
Investigators believed Hudson was in the Blanco/Llano area, she said. But, Bulverde police in Comal County arrested the suspect on Monday in relation to the Guadalupe County warrant and suspected crimes in Bulverde, Skryzcki-Pfeil said.
Comal County Jail’s website listed Hudson as remaining there Tuesday held on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 (vehicle) out of Bulverde and one Guadalupe County warrant for burglary of a habitation.
The website listed bond amounts totaling $65,000.
