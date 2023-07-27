Though he took the stand to profess his remorse, a Guadalupe County jury sentenced a Seguin man to the maximum Wednesday night for the murder last year of a teen at Park West.
Jurors deliberated for about an hour before sentencing 21-year-old Draven Reyes to 99 years in the state penitentiary for the April 4, 2022, slaying of 18-year-old Maekalyn Smith at the Seguin park. The jury also sentenced Reyes to 50 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for wounding Smith’s boyfriend, Jason Davis, in the same shooting.
The sentences will run concurrently and with good behavior, Reyes will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in confinement, 25th Judicial District Judge William D. Old III said. In a victim impact statement she wrote and had Guadalupe County Assistant County Attorney Heather McMinn read in court, Maekalyn’s mother Diane Smith said she will do all in her power to see that Reyes serves the rest of his life in prison.
She will be at every court date to make sure Reyes never gets out to see his daughter, Diane wrote.
“Not only did you make Maekalyn a victim, you made me one as well. When you shot her with that bullet, you shot me,” McMinn read. “I can say that I hate you and no one would blame me for that.”
The trial began Tuesday and jurors delivered guilty verdicts on both counts Wednesday afternoon, and the punishment phase began shortly after. During the second part of the trial, San Antonio-based defense attorney Tim Molina had Reyes’ older sister testify.
Her younger brother was basically abandoned as a child, Kaliyah Gonzales said. Their mother was young and wanted nothing to do with raising kids and Reyes’ father was a drug addict, Gonzales said.
Reyes had a difficult childhood and led a hard life, she said. But he is a good person deep down inside, Gonzales said.
“He just went down the wrong path,” she said. “I”m sorry it had to come to this. That’s my little brother.”
Next, Molina had his client take the stand. Reyes admitted having an argument with Davis during an encounter at Park West, leaving enraged and returning with a gun to shoot at Davis. The two were in rival music crews that disliked each other for reasons he never learned, Reyes said.
Tensions escalated between the crews and turned violent, he said. Fistfights turned to gunplay and the groups fired shots at each other and at homes in Seguin in the days leading up to Maekalyn’s murder, Reyes testified.
“To Maekalyn’s family, I’m sorry,” he said through tears. “I didn’t intentionally mean to shoot her.”
After the shooting, Reyes told people what he had done. One of those people was one of Maekalyn’s brother, Reyes testified.
He knew the brothers and talked to one of them to say he didn’t mean to kill her, Reyes said.
At the time, Reyes’ mother was hospitalized in a fight she later lost to cancer. While on the run from police because of the murder, he spoke with his mother on the telephone, Reyes testified.
“I called my mom. I told her I accidentally killed somebody,” he said. “She told me to turn myself in. I told her I couldn’t because she was in the hospital with cancer and my daughter was going to be born. I wanted to see my daughter born and (mother) get out of the hospital.”
A day after the shooting, police arrested two suspects believed to have been in the car with Reyes when he fired the shots at the park. Now-23-year-old Christanio Soto and now-22-year-old Sahra Vega await trail, both charged with murder and aggravated assault.
During closing arguments in the guilt/innocence phase, Molina tried to suggest that Soto was in the back seat of the vehicle from where the fatal shots came. He at least tried to raise doubt in jurors’ minds.
“Draven is not responsible for something Christanio Soto did,” Molina said. “The burden is beyond a reasonable doubt.”
The jury apparently didn’t believe him.
It was up to jurors to send a message that dangerous and reckless behavior like shooting up a park will not be tolerated in Seguin and Guadalupe County, McMinn said.
“Just because he was trying to shoot Jason and shot Maekalyn, he is guilty for Maekalyn’s murder,” she said. “When someone recklessly shoots up a park, the citizens of Guadalupe County, jurors in Guadalupe County have to hold that person accountable.”
Holding Reyes accountable would be giving him the maximum penalty of 99 years in prison, said Assistant County Attorney Jonathan Fischer, who prosecuted the case with McMinn.
“This man testified he’s been driving around Seguin shooting up Seguin for a beef that he said he wasn’t even around when it started,” Fischer said. “It didn’t involve him.”
The dispute escalated to Reyes firing a weapon, killing an innocent person and endangering who knows how many others, he said. Reyes is responsible for his actions and the jury’s sentence and the panel needed to keep in mind things were horrible and could have resulted in almost anyone’s death, Fischer said.
“It could have been your kid,” he said. “It could have been my kid. It could’ve been any one of our kids.”
