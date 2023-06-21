Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident in which a man was hit and killed by a vehicle and a second man was shot on Tuesday.
First responders were called about 7:45 p.m. to the 1900 block of Blue Creek Road for an altercation in the road involving several people, one of which was reportedly run over by a vehicle that took off, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said.
“Deputies arrived and found several people on scene along with a man lying in the roadway,” he said.
The injured man, later identified as Christopher Ward, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in San Antonio where he later died, Ray said.
“The driver of the vehicle that left the scene later showed up at Mission Trails Baptist Hospital in San Antonio with a gunshot wound,” he said.
The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, Ray said.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and we’ll update with more information as it becomes available.
