One man died and another was uninjured when their two vehicles collided early Saturday at an intersection in Guadalupe County.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kenny Mata said a motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck and killed the motorcycle driver about 12:39 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 on State Highway 123 between Old Zorn and Dreibrodt roads.
“The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed approaching a hill crest and driving on the wrong side of the road not passing,” he said. “The motorcycle then crashed into the pickup.”
Officials at the scene about five miles north of the Geronimo area pronounced dead 29-year-old Andreas Garret Davenport of Fort Worth, Mata said. A 52-year-old man from Waco driving the pickup truck was not hurt.
Each motorist was alone at the time of the wreck.
Preliminary investigation suggested that the motorcyclist was driving southbound on 123 approaching the intersection, he said. The pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Old Zorn and crossing 123 onto Dreibrodt, Mata said.
The motorcycle crashed into the front, driver’s side fender of the truck, he said.
Davenport wore a helmet at the time of the collision, Mata said, adding that authorities had contacted the deceased’s next of kin.
No charges are expected but troopers continue to investigate, Mata said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.