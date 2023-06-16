A 49-year-old man was shot and killed Friday in Seguin.
Seguin police and fire department personnel are on the scene of an apparent shooting just after noon. Sources say someone fired shots and struck a man riding a bicycle in the area of East Seideman and Austin streets in the city. Authorities did not provide the victim's condition but said he was loaded into an ambulance at the scene.
"We responded for a call of shots fired, " Seguin Police Chief Jason Brady said. "The call was upgraded to a victim that had been shot. Of course, the ambulance responded and we investigated from there."
Police said the man, later identified as Seguin resident Juan Pablo Juarez Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Darrell Hunter.
Detectives continue to investigate. Brady said additional information will be released as it becomes available.
This is a developing story and we'll update as soon as possible.
