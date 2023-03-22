A 30-year-old man died when a vehicle hit him as he walked in the road Monday morning in Schertz.
Police were called about 6:10 a.m. Monday to the area of FM 1518 and Hollering Vine for a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, Schertz Police Public Information Officer Anna Kraft said.
“During the investigation, the pedestrian was determined to be walking in the middle of the southbound lane of FM 1518N and was wearing dark clothing,” she said. “The vehicle’s driver was traveling southbound and did not see the pedestrian until the collision occurred.”
The driver immediately stopped and called for help, Kraft said.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office tentatively identified the person on Tuesday as a 30-year-old white male.
Police continue to investigate the wreck but did not anticipate filing any charges against the driver, she said.
