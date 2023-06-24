Marion’s mayor has been banned from city hall and some of his duties have been reassigned while an investigation into a complaint filed against him moves forward.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to prohibit Mayor Victor Contreras from entering city hall and performing some duties while a third party investigator looks into the allegations.
The move came after almost two hours of discussion in executive session with the city’s attorney about the complaint process and the complaint itself.
Under a motion by Darrell Grimley, the council voted to refer the case an outside agency to investigate the allegations, with Shane Pawelek amending the motion to directing the city secretary, Suzanne Gonzales and Mayor Pro Tem Abigaile Maberry to handle any paperwork regarding the investigation.
The council then moved forward with restricting the mayor’s ability to enter city hall and relieved him of most administrative duties.
“I move that we accept your agreement to our request that you not attend the office any further during the course of the investigation, that any and all administrative duties in the office will fall to the city secretary and the mayor pro tem,” Maberry said. “And, that all communications from here on in with city staff be done through the city secretary or the mayor pro tem via email and that if there is anything that you need to come into the office for or to pick up, you will only come in to the office to do city business when addressed or directed by the city secretary to come pick anything up.”
Contreras would still have the option of paying his bills in the lobby, but not proceed any further, Maberry said.
“There is not to be any interaction with city employees,” she said.
The council made a concession to allow Contreras to make an appointment to come to city hall to pick up his personal items — but said that no documents or city property is to be removed from the office.
Contreras questioned whether he would be able to take personal paperwork.
“I have a cabinet that has my paperwork in there, my personal paperwork,” he said.
Maberry clarified that Victor was not allowed to take any paperwork, accusing the mayor of previously destroying documents.
“I believe personal items are what we agreed to but no paperwork will be removed,” she said. “Are we going to go through all of the paperwork (to determine city or personal)? How are we going to know since you already admitted to shredding.”
Contreras attempted to defend himself, but the conversation was cut off by the city’s attorney, Raika Rowe, senior attorney with Guervara Law.
“Pending the investigation, you will get the paperwork you need short term and you’ve got a plan for the rest of your items,” she said.
Prior to voting unanimously on the motion, Pawelek added an amendment barring the council from talking about the complaint or investigation beyond the discussions in executive session until the close of the investigation.
“I would like to restrict anyone from conversation in regards to this investigation until it is complete,” he said. “That includes everything in exec, everything we have been presented, restricted from visiting with anyone about it until the investigation is complete.”
