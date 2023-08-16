Marion City Council officially stripped away most of Mayor Victor Contreras’ powers in an ordinance at a regular meeting Monday night.
Council at the same time empowered Mayor Pro Tem Abigaile Maberry and City Secretary Suzanne Gonzales to carry out many of Contreras’ former duties.
“The ordinance repeated a motion that was made that he is not allowed to go into the office and that he is not to go into the office for the course of the investigation,” Maberry said. “It allows us to work a little bit cleaner.”
As a result of a motion passed during a special meeting in June, council banned Contreras from city hall and severely limited his administrative duties while a third-party investigation into a complaint against him moved forward.
Council voted unanimously 4-0 in favor of the ordinance to Contreras’ apparent chagrin. During discussion of the ordinance, council members told Contreras they barred him from the office due to complaints and allegations of improper actions on his part and that he allegedly continued doing things they ordered him to not do.
After the vote, Contreras walked out of the meeting.
He said he sees council leaning toward going back to a city administrator to handle the duties he took on when, years ago, a different Marion City Council eliminated that position. The city needs an administrator, but he thinks it should be done the proper way, Contreras said.
“I was fighting just the way they did it. First, they limited my authority and that wasn’t the reason for a city administrator, but now they’re saying it’s for the city administrator,” he said. “I’m fighting it because of the way it came about. Last night showed that I’m not going to fight anymore by me walking out.”
Contreras said he’ll probably continue attending future meetings but just as a figurehead.
Council meetings have been contentious between Contreras and some council members for a time. He refuses to be council members’ punching bag while they make necessary changes, the mayor said.
“This has been going on for a year or more because they’ve brought me up on numerous allegations that were unfounded,” Contreras said. “This is the last straw. I’m just trying to do what’s best for the city. All I’ve ever wanted to do was leave the city in better shape than when I got here by bringing in infrastructure and grants. I think I did my job there.”
Council voted 4-0 Monday to repeal an ordinance that once repealed Marion’s creation of a city administrator position, opening the way for a possible hire in the future.
Reached Tuesday morning, Contreras said his walking out of Monday’s meeting was a signal that he is fed up and on his way out of politics.
“I will finish out my term in November and until somebody takes over,” he said. “After that, I will be on permanent vacation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.