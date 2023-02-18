Marion ISD trustees and community members are hopeful the third time’s a charm in passing a bond.
The Marion School Board voted unanimously Wednesday to call a $78.8 million bond election.
“A committee of community members developed the proposal in conjunction with the staff and administration,” Marion Superintendent Don Beck said. “Their primary task was to develop and present to the Board of Trustees a long-term plan that included a recommendation for implementation.”
The bond package calls for safety and security upgrades at all of the campuses, career and technology upgrades, renovations to the high school and a competition gym with a weight room and locker rooms.
The continued growth in the area is prompting the district to take action and reach out to the community to do the same.
“We know growth is coming,” Beck said. “We see actual, physical evidence with some of the developments out on FM 1044. We’re reassessing everything and looking at the needs of the district. What we’re looking at doing here is trying to expand and build for the future.”
Among that is maintenance across the district that includes updating HVAC systems and plumbing, Beck said.
Community member Caleb Rackley is once again supporting the district’s efforts.
“I think our schools really need these upgraded facilities,” he said. “None of it is luxurious by any means. It is basic necessities that our school needs.”
Marion taxpayers denied the district a $39 million bond in May 2022, and a $50 million bond the following November. Each time the bonds are denied and the board asks again, the price tag increases, which should be incentive enough for tax payers to approve the most recent bond, Rackley said.
“Every time we don’t pass a bond, the price goes up,” he said. “Prices are still going up 15 to 20%. These are basic things the schools need. We either pay for them now or we pay for them in the future and it is going to be a whole lot more expensive.”
The main goal for Rackley and many other families is to update and increase safety and security measures at campuses.
“There is no more important thing that a school ought to be able to do to ensure that our kids are kept safe and secure during the school day,” he said. “It is a no-brainer to me.”
If passed, the cost to taxpayers is estimated at $14.08 per $300,000 valuation, Beck said. The district plans to sell the bonds in three issuances to lesson the impact, he said.
“There is going to be some tax increases associated with this but it is frankly quite minimal when you break it down to how much it is per month,” Rackley said.
Early voting begins April 24 and ends May 2. Election Day is Saturday, May 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.