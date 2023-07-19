Comal County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 40-year-old Marion man last week and charged him with sexual crimes against a juvenile girl.
Jarrod Gaines Kirkus is a registered sex offender out of Guadalupe County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives began investigating the “possible sexual exploitation of a juvenile” in June. Investigators reportedly discovered that Kirkus picked up a girl from her house.
Detectives allege Kirkus used Snapchat to meet potential victims.
Kirkus was arrested on July 12 and booked into the Comal County Jail on charges of child trafficking to engage in sexual conduct and sexual assault of a child.
He was released from jail Friday under $350,000 cash bond.
People with information about the investigation or who believe their child is a victim should contact CCSO at 830-643-6699 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 324-TIPS.
