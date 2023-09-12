Marion’s mayor, who was filling the position for an extended term because no one ran for the city office in the most recent election, has had enough.
Citing health and personal issues, Marion Mayor Victor Contreras resigned at the beginning of Monday night’s regular council meeting.
“I just want to thank the citizens of Marion for supporting me all these years. I’m not going anywhere, I’m still in the community,” he said Tuesday. “I appreciate the support from all the community but it’s time for me to jump out of elected public service.”
Contreras’ move near the beginning of the meeting surprised council members, Mayor Pro Tem Abigaile Maberry said.
“Of course, we’ve been dealing with the issues the past couple of months but we did not know he was going to resign,” she said.
In recent months, the city council voted once to restrict Contreras’ admittance to city offices. Then the panel voted at last month’s meeting to strip him of all but his statutory duties.
At the August meeting, council empowered Maberry and City Secretary Suzanne Gonzales to carry out many of Contreras’ former duties. That will continue with Maberry administering the statutory mayoral duties for Marion, she said.
“I think this city is moving in a good direction,” Maberry said. “The city secretary and the staff have been working incredibly hard to make sure the city has continued to be able to run. I’m stepping in with several areas to make sure the grants and things continue to happen. We’re excited to see what’s going to happen.”
Elected mayor in 2019, Contreras spent some time before that as a councilman. Even before that, he served as a member of the Marion ISD school board.
He is dealing with health issues that include closely monitoring his blood pressure, Contreras said. Also, he wants to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren, the former mayor said.
He has an upcoming vacation scheduled to get some much-needed rest and relaxation, Contreras said.
But he will return to the work that he loves dealing with children, he said.
“I’m going to take about a two-and-a-half week vacation,” Contreras said. “We’re going to go to Branson and go up to Missouri to see our grandchildren and just travel around in the motor home for a week and a half and then get back to substitute teaching.”
