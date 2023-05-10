The third time was the charm for Marion ISD as voters gave their nod of approval to a $78.8 million bond proposal.
Nearly 20% of the school district’s registered voters cast a ballot in Saturday’s election, with 65.13% in favor of the proposed updates and upgrades.
“We really appreciate the support of our Marion ISD community,” Superintendent Dr. Don Beck said. “They say ‘third-time’s-a-charm’ for a reason. And I guess that rings true with us. Our Bulldog community saw the value in how we presented this bond, and now we can continue to be a district of top-quality campuses.”
The bond package calls for safety and security upgrades at all of the campuses, career and technology upgrades, renovations to the high school and a competition gym with a weight room and locker rooms. The continued growth in the area prompted the district to take action.
By the time early results were announced, Beck was sure the district had the votes.
“Once the early election results came out, we knew we were in great shape,” he said.
Early voting results had the bond passing with 579 votes in favor at 65.87% and 300 against at 34.13%.
The unofficial final results showed the bond passed with 777 or 65.13% of the ballots cast in favor of the bond and 416 or 34.87% opposing the proposal.
“I am just excited that people voted (and) the fact that I didn’t hear from anybody that they didn’t know about it,” Beck said. “Thank you everyone for voting.”
Now, the district will begin taking steps toward putting its proposal into action.
“We’re excited for our staff, we’re excited for our kids,” Beck said. “This will fix a lot of the things that really need to get fixed. We are excited about this opportunity and we’re going to do our best to make sure that we can make everybody proud and happy they voted for it.”
