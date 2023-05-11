A pair of Lady Bulldogs faced tough competition and ended their season ranked among the best in the state.
Rudisaile cleared heights of 10 inches, 10-3 and 10-6 as the competition dwindled down to five competitors.
Rudisaile did not clear a mark of 11-0 in three attempts, with her fate in the hands of the four vaulters left.
But, all three cleared the designated height and Rudisaile ended her season fifth in the 3A.
Cook competed against eight other athletes from around the state for a chance at gold in the 3A girls shot put.
On her first two attempts, Cook could not find the right footing, drawing back-to-back faults from stepping over the line.
She redeemed herself on the third preliminary throw with a mark of 33-2 3/4, which landed her in ninth headed into the final three throws.
On her first attempt in the final round, Cook set a new mark of 35-3 1/4 which was a 1/4 of an inch away from the eight place finisher.
Her last two attempts fell just short of her farthest mark, ending her time as a Bulldog ninth in the 3A division.
