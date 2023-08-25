The Seguin Matador (0-1) offense drove up and down the field against Alamo Heights on Friday night, but the defensive and special teams struggles were responsible for the game-one 51-48 loss.
The Mats tried to put together one final push in the fourth quarter, but time got the best of them, Seguin football head coach Craig Dailey said.
“I’m proud of the kids, they fought hard, but it was sloppy on both sides,” he said. “When you give up 21 points on special teams, you’re not going to win any games. That was absolutely a terrible game plan by us as a staff for our special team units.”
Matador running back John Jackson picked up where he left off at Matador Stadium last year against the Mules, kicking off 2023 with a 66-yard rushing touchdown to give Seguin the early 7-0 lead.
Alamo Heights did not take long to respond with back-to-back rushing touchdown drives to give the Mules the advantage 14-7 at the end of one quarter.
The Mats’ defensive coordinator made some adjustments at the break that paid off as the Mules were held to only seven points in the second quarter and 21 points for the first half.
Seguin tied the game at 21 with late-quarter, rushing touchdowns from Devin Hall (19 yards) and John Jackson (one-yard).
When the teams took the field out of the half, the time came to bring both offensive powerhouses back to the gridiron.
A three-and-out punt on Seguin’s opening drive opened the door for the Mules to take the lead in less than two minutes.
A couple of shifty jukes from the Alamo Heights quarterback and a foot race down the sideline gave the Mules a 28-21 advantage.
A Mules kickoff to their own 45-yard line gave Seguin prime real estate to work. On the first play, an inside draw to Jackson scored his third rushing touchdown of the night, tying the game at 28-28. But that is when things took a turn.
Alamo Heights scored 16 unanswered points from a Seguin safety, a punt return for a touchdown plus a rushing touchdown from the Mules’ quarterback to extend Seguin’s deficit 44-28 heading into the final 12 minutes of play.
The Mats’ poor play on all levels is responsible for Seguin’s series of unfortunate events, Dailey said.
“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” the head coach said. “We didn’t catch a punt which went over our heads, then we have a bad snap, then we give a kickoff return. The special team players can’t do that. Special teams is an important part of the game.”
Two passing touchdowns from Corey Dailey to Creed Weaver and Nick Henry, and a nine-yard rushing touchdown from Jackson — his fourth of the night — threatened Alamo Heights’ margin, but a late score from the Mules ended all hopes of a comeback.
The Mats will have a longer week as they prepare for a match up with New Braunfels at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 for the Guadalupe River Bowl. The Unicorns will travel to Matador Stadium for one of Texas’ longest high school rivalries.
In practice this week, Dailey said coaches are less worried about a game plan and more worried about who is ready to play.
“We are going to figure out who wants to run down there on special teams,” Dailey said. “Defense, we need to learn how to tackle. Offensively, we ran the ball well, we just have to help out the defense on every drive when they are struggling.”
