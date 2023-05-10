Lake McQueeney and Lake Placid residents are ready to restore their lakes to past glory.
Voters overwhelmingly supported bond elections to borrow and repay more money associated with repair of the dams that create those lakes, according to unofficial election results.
“Given the unofficial results that we saw and the resident support we saw Saturday evening when the polls closed, the boards will be discussing and considering the next steps moving forward with the dam projects as a whole,” said Michael Willett of Touchstone District Services, who serves as a communications consultant for water control and improvement districts surrounding both lakes.
The final results show Lake McQueeney WCID Proposition A passed with 322 votes for it and 32 against it or at about 91.0% for to about 9.0% against. Proposition B found similar support at 325 votes (about 91.8%) for it and 29 votes (about 8.2%) against.
Lake Placid’s WCID Proposition A saw unofficial approval with 207 votes (about 78.4%) for and 57 votes (about 21.6%) against it.
Placid’s Proposition B won 204 votes (about 77.9%) for it and saw 58 votes (about 22.1%) against it.
Chris “Captain Red Beard” Nelligin-Davis was among the minority when it came to the votes.
Nelligin-Davis started businesses on the lakes, beginning years ago with Red Beard Boats, a captain’s rental service on Placid. Since the lakes began draining and boating along the waterways slowed significantly, Nelligin-Davis opened a bar/convenience store on Placid, he said.
Initially on the fence about the additional funding for Lake Placid, Nelligin-Davis said he feared added taxes might end his livelihood. He thought figuring out how to make do with the $40 million approved in a previous vote was the district’s best option, Nelligin-Davis said.
Now that the vote appears to have swayed in the opposite direction, Nelligin-Davis said he hopes it all works out for the best and maybe the district can find some help accomplishing its goals.
“It’s probably going to tax a lot of people out but I’m glad we’ll have our lake back. I don’t know if I’m glad about paying for it all,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get some other government funds since it is a public lake, some other kind of help from the state or the county. Since we’re a public lake, some other public funds would be nice.”
Earlier this year, Lake McQueeney and Lake Placid WCID boards of directors determined the $40 million approved in previous elections would not cover costs to repair the dams. Both boards selected Sundt Construction Inc. out of San Antonio to perform construction work on the projects and decided to move forward with bond elections to raise more money.
McQueeney’s Proposition A authorizes the board to sell bonds of up to $18 million more and Proposition B gives the board the ability to pay off bond debt at lower interest rates, should lower rates become available, Willett said.
Placid’s WCID won approval for an additional $12 million with its Proposition A and the ability to, basically, refinance the debt to save money via Proposition B, the spokesperson said.
